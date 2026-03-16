ADNOC oil loading still halted at Fujairah as other loadings resume

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC has suspended crude loading operations at the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday, after a drone attack triggered fires at the key export terminal.

Some other loading at the hub has resumed, however, two other sources said, with one saying two of the port's three single point moorings, at which ships dock, are operational.

ADNOC's crude terminals were targeted in the attack, one of the sources said.