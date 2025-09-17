Adani's Colombo container terminal to double capacity ahead of schedule, despite foregoing US funding

Adani opened the first phase of the fully automated terminal in April, making it operational. The second and final phase is underway and expected to be completed by late 2026, three to four months ahead of the February 2027 deadline, said Zafir Hashim, head of transportation at John Keells.

The accelerated timeline, which has not been previously reported, was unexpected in the wake of Sri Lanka's deep financial crisis that brought foreign investment in the country to a virtual standstill.

Once the final phase is complete, the terminal will have the capacity to handle 3.2 million containers annually, Hashim said, boosting the overall throughput of the port in Colombo.