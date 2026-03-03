Adani Ports inaugurates India's first VLCC terminal

India's first dedicated very large crude carrier (VLCC) terminal has been inaugurated at the Port of Mundra in Gujarat, port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said recently.

The new terminal has been built with an exceptionally deep draught and advanced marine infrastructure, thus enabling it to handle some of the world's largest crude carriers with ease.

APSEZ said the terminal's strategic advantage is further strengthened by a 489-kilometre direct pipeline linking the jetty to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Barmer, ensuring faster, safer, and efficient crude transportation.