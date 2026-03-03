Adani Ports inaugurates India's first VLCC terminal

India's first dedicated very large crude carrier (VLCC) terminal has been inaugurated at the Port of Mundra in Gujarat, port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said recently.
The new terminal has been built with an exceptionally deep draught and advanced marine infrastructure, thus enabling it to handle some of the world's largest crude carriers with ease.
APSEZ said the terminal's strategic advantage is further strengthened by a 489-kilometre direct pipeline linking the jetty to the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Barmer, ensuring faster, safer, and efficient crude transportation.
Other facilities at the terminal include a 400-metre jetty that can accommodate VLCCs with draughts of up to 25 metres and deadweights of 330,000.
The terminal has been laid out to reduce the need for lighterage operations prior to the discharge of large crude shipments.
APSEZ expects that the new VLCC terminal will facilitate direct crude imports via Mundra Port, while the integrated infrastructure will streamline handling and allow for quicker turnarounds.