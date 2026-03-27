Adani Ports establishes India's first port of refuge

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has operationalised the first ports of refuge in India to manage vessels in distress and maritime emergencies. This initiative provides a structured mechanism for ships to seek shelter to stabilise conditions and limit environmental damage as defined by the International Maritime Organisation.

The company handles nearly 27 per cent of the port cargo volumes in the country and has designated two specific sites for these operations. While the Dighi port on the west coast will support traffic across the Arabian Sea, the Gopalpur port on the east coast will serve vessels in the Bay of Bengal.

These facilities will provide firefighting, pollution containment, and salvage services through specialised equipment and trained response teams. APSEZ stated the infrastructure will support vessels insured under the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs.