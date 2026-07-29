Adani Ports beats global trade headwinds with higher Q1 2026 profit

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a more than nine per cent increase in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong cargo volumes and steady domestic demand helped India's largest private port operator offset disruption in global trade.

Consolidated net profit rose to INR36.2 billion ($378.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from INR33.15 billion a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to INR108.21 billion.

The results show how a resilient domestic economy is shielding the company from a fragmented global supply chain, even as tariffs, geopolitical tensions and longer shipping routes strain the wider logistics sector.

Port operators globally face a tougher trade environment as tariffs, geopolitical tensions and longer shipping routes strain supply chains.