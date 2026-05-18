AD Ports issues $200m in contracts for Congo terminal works

AD Ports Group has awarded three contracts worth AED735 million ($200 million) for the infrastructure design and equipment sourcing of the Noatum Ports Pointe-Noire Terminal in the Republic of the Congo.
This container terminal is being developed under a joint venture between the group and the CMA CGM Group subsidiary, CMA Terminals, following an agreement signed in February 2025.
Under the 30-year concession agreement with the Congolese Government, which can be extended by a further 20 years, the terminal will initially feature a 420-metre quay wall and a 100,000-square-metre logistics area.
The quay wall will have a depth of 16 metres to accommodate large container vessels with a capacity of 15,000 TEU.
Marine and topside works contracts valued at AED551 million were awarded to MAR Contracting and MBTP. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries secured an AED184 million contract to manufacture and deliver three ship-to-shore cranes and nine rubber-tyred gantry cranes.
Regional Chief Executive Officer of AD Ports Group, Mohamed Eidha AlMenhali, announced that the development is aimed at increasing port capacity and strengthening regional trade connectivity.
AD Ports Group noted that the construction phase is scheduled for completion in approximately two years.