AD Ports issues $200m in contracts for Congo terminal works

AD Ports Group has awarded three contracts worth AED735 million ($200 million) for the infrastructure design and equipment sourcing of the Noatum Ports Pointe-Noire Terminal in the Republic of the Congo.

This container terminal is being developed under a joint venture between the group and the CMA CGM Group subsidiary, CMA Terminals, following an agreement signed in February 2025.

Under the 30-year concession agreement with the Congolese Government, which can be extended by a further 20 years, the terminal will initially feature a 420-metre quay wall and a 100,000-square-metre logistics area.

The quay wall will have a depth of 16 metres to accommodate large container vessels with a capacity of 15,000 TEU.