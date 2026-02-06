AD Ports Group to operate Aqaba Multipurpose Port in Jordan

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port, Jordan’s only and exclusive general cargo and multipurpose seaport.
The agreement will establish a joint venture that would manage and operate the port, with the AD Ports Group holding 70 per cent ownership and ADC holding the remaining 30 per cent.
Under the terms of the agreement, the AD Ports Group will invest a total of AED141 million (US$38.4 million) in the joint venture, in addition to bringing extensive port development and operational expertise to the transaction.
The group anticipates to formally assume operations of the port in August of this year.
The AD Ports Group said this project will enhance Aqaba’s attractiveness as a regional logistics, industrial, and tourism hub, while strengthening connectivity with regional and international markets.
The Port of Aqaba handles about 80 per cent of Jordan's exports and 65 per cent of its imports. Aqaba is also a key transit point for the trade of Jordan’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The Aqaba Multipurpose Port handles a diverse range of cargo, including general cargo, grains, livestock, Ro-Ro, and project cargo.
The port has an annual handling capacity of 11 million tonnes, supported by nine berths, a quay length of two kilometres, and a draught of 13.5 metres.
The Aqaba Multipurpose Port, marks the AD Ports Group’s largest infrastructure investment in Jordan to date. The group has worked closely with ADC since 2021 to develop Aqaba’s tourism, transport, logistics, and digital trade infrastructure. This includes the development and operation of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal.