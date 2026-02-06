AD Ports Group to operate Aqaba Multipurpose Port in Jordan

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port, Jordan’s only and exclusive general cargo and multipurpose seaport.

The agreement will establish a joint venture that would manage and operate the port, with the AD Ports Group holding 70 per cent ownership and ADC holding the remaining 30 per cent.

Under the terms of the agreement, the AD Ports Group will invest a total of AED141 million (US$38.4 million) in the joint venture, in addition to bringing extensive port development and operational expertise to the transaction.