AD Ports Group to help develop multi-purpose terminal in DR Congo

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up and country's the National Transport Office (ONATRA), for the development and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Matadi in the DRC.

The preliminary agreement will establish a collaborative framework between the AD Ports Group and ONATRA.

Under the framework, the parties will: explore the development and operation of the multi-purpose terminal, enhance the port’s operational efficiency and capacity, support the DRC's growing trade volumes; and facilitate streamlined and efficient import and export flows.