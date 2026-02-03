AD Ports Group to help develop multi-purpose terminal in DR Congo

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up and country's the National Transport Office (ONATRA), for the development and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at the Port of Matadi in the DRC.
The preliminary agreement will establish a collaborative framework between the AD Ports Group and ONATRA.
Under the framework, the parties will: explore the development and operation of the multi-purpose terminal, enhance the port’s operational efficiency and capacity, support the DRC's growing trade volumes; and facilitate streamlined and efficient import and export flows.
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of the AD Ports Group, said that the DRC is "a natural hub" for regional trade and connectivity.
"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the country’s access to global markets and supporting long‑term economic development initiatives in Africa," said Captain Al Shamisi.
The AD Ports Group said the project is part of the continued expansion of its presence across Africa, with existing ports, logistics, and maritime investments in countries such as Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo to support regional trade integration and long-term economic development.