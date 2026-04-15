AD Ports Group signs agreement for Romanian port development

AD Ports Group and the National Company Maritime Ports Administration signed a framework agreement on April 14 to explore investment and development opportunities at the Port of Constanța.
This collaboration aims to identify potential brownfield and greenfield projects within the Black Sea’s largest port. The agreement establishes a basis for cooperation on digital solutions, waste management, and the use of renewable energy, according to AD Ports.
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement provides a framework for dialogue and cooperation with the Port of Constanța, one of the most strategically significant maritime hubs in the Black Sea region.”
He noted that the group aims to strengthen its presence along the Middle Corridor while helping Romanian partners improve connectivity and trade.
Located on the eastern edge of Europe, the Port of Constanța handled 88 million tonnes of cargo in 2025. The port also processed approximately one million TEU during the same year.
The facility sits at the mouth of the Danube–Black Sea Canal and connects maritime shipping routes to inland waterways serving Eastern and Central Europe. Over the past four years, the group said it has invested in Central Asia and Pakistan to support the development of the Middle Corridor.