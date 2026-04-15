AD Ports Group signs agreement for Romanian port development

AD Ports Group and the National Company Maritime Ports Administration signed a framework agreement on April 14 to explore investment and development opportunities at the Port of Constanța.

This collaboration aims to identify potential brownfield and greenfield projects within the Black Sea’s largest port. The agreement establishes a basis for cooperation on digital solutions, waste management, and the use of renewable energy, according to AD Ports.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “This agreement provides a framework for dialogue and cooperation with the Port of Constanța, one of the most strategically significant maritime hubs in the Black Sea region.”