AD Ports Group secures $115m financing for terminal development in Egypt

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has finalised financing of US$115 million to support the development of the Noatum Ports-Safaga Terminal in Egypt.
The funding carries a 15-year tenor and is backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with participation from National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt and other institutional investors through the IFC-managed co-lending portfolio program.
The AD Ports Group said the financing has received the required approvals and that it expects the financial close to occur in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary condition precedents.
The Noatum Ports-Safaga Terminal is located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. The AD Ports Group said it is poised to be the first internationally operated port terminal in the Upper Egypt region.
The company said the terminal forms part of its broader strategy to build and operate high-performance port assets across high-growth trade corridors, particularly in Egypt.
A total investment of US$200 million will cover superstructure, equipment, buildings, and utilities within the concession area to create. The terminal, spanning approximately 810,000 square metres, will feature a 1,000-metre quay wall and will handle diverse cargo types, including dry bulk, liquid bulk, containerised cargo, and Ro-Ro freight.