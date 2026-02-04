AD Ports Group secures $115m financing for terminal development in Egypt

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has finalised financing of US$115 million to support the development of the Noatum Ports-Safaga Terminal in Egypt.

The funding carries a 15-year tenor and is backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with participation from National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt and other institutional investors through the IFC-managed co-lending portfolio program.

The AD Ports Group said the financing has received the required approvals and that it expects the financial close to occur in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary condition precedents.