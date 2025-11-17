AD Ports Group reports record net profit in Q3 2025

Performance by segment

The AD Ports Group said it continued to build on its strong performance momentum in 2025, reinforcing its industry leading position.

The company said it underlying operational performance was strong across the ports, economic cities and free zones (EC&FZ), and maritime and shipping clusters. In ports, quarterly container throughput soared 20 per cent year on year, whilst general cargo volumes increased 12 per cent YOY.

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which started commercial operations at the beginning of 2025, was close to reaching one million TEUs year-to-date, with a quarterly utilisation of 87 per cent (70 per cent in the first nine months of 2025).