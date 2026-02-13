AD Ports Group reports 17 per cent net profit jump in 2025

UAE's AD Ports Group has posted its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025.
The AD Ports Group delivered record revenue and net profit for the full year 2025 and also turned free cash flow positive for the year, a first since its 2022 public listing.
The group said that operationally, the strong growth was driven by container terminals throughput, both domestically and internationally, the addition of 3.3 square kilometres of net new industrial land leases in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi with resulting continued strong demand for warehouses, staff accommodation, and gas provision; strong activity across all maritime businesses – shipping, offshore and subsea, marine services, and drydocking and shipbuilding – and the launch of the Ro-Ro shipping joint venture UGR.
Group revenues totalled AED5.95 billion (US$1.62 billion) (up 30 per cent YOY) in Q4 2025 and AED20.76 billion (US$5.65 billion) (up 20 per cent YOY) for full year 2025, compared to AED4.56 billion (US$1.24 billion) in Q4 2024 and AED17.29 billion (US$4.71 billion) for full year 2024.
Gross operating profit reached AED1.56 billion (US$420 million) (up 31 per cent YOY) in Q4 2025 and AED5.07 billion (US$1.38 billion) (up 12 per cent YOY) for full year 2025, compared to AED1.19 billion (US$320 million) in Q4 2024 and AED4.51 billion (US$1.23 billion) for full year 2024.
Total net profit for the group in Q4 2025 was AED584 million (US$159 million) (up 18 per cent YOY) while that for full year 2025 was AED2.09 billion (US$570 million) (up 17 per cent YOY).
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of the AD Ports Group remarked that 2025 was, "another year of record financial performance," for the group, "underpinned by disciplined execution, operational scale-up, and the continued maturation of our integrated business model."
Al Shamisi said that, during the year, the AD Ports Group strengthened its core infrastructure platforms, advanced its corridor-focused international strategy, and, for the first time since listing, generated positive free cash flow for the full year ahead of guidance.
"As we enter 2026, the group is well positioned to navigate ongoing market volatility and support the UAE’s economic diversification agenda whilst continuing to innovate unique, end-to-end solutions for our customers, and delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."