AD Ports Group reports 17 per cent net profit jump in 2025

UAE's AD Ports Group has posted its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025.

The AD Ports Group delivered record revenue and net profit for the full year 2025 and also turned free cash flow positive for the year, a first since its 2022 public listing.

The group said that operationally, the strong growth was driven by container terminals throughput, both domestically and internationally, the addition of 3.3 square kilometres of net new industrial land leases in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi with resulting continued strong demand for warehouses, staff accommodation, and gas provision; strong activity across all maritime businesses – shipping, offshore and subsea, marine services, and drydocking and shipbuilding – and the launch of the Ro-Ro shipping joint venture UGR.