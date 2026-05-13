AD Ports Group posts 41 per cent YOY net profit growth in Q1 2026

UAE's AD Ports Group has reported strong revenue and net profit performance in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue surged 25 per cent year-on-year to AED5.75 billion (US$1.57 billion) in Q1 2026, through pure organic growth, driven by the operational and financial performance of the maritime and shipping and economic cities and free zones clusters.

Gross operating profit growth momentum was even stronger during the quarter with an increase of 33 per cent YOY to AED1.52 billion (US$410 million), supported by improving profitability, as the gross operating profit margin climbed to 26.4 per cent in Q1 2026 vs. 24.7 per cent during the same period a year earlier.