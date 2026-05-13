AD Ports Group posts 41 per cent YOY net profit growth in Q1 2026

UAE's AD Ports Group has reported strong revenue and net profit performance in the first quarter of 2026.
Revenue surged 25 per cent year-on-year to AED5.75 billion (US$1.57 billion) in Q1 2026, through pure organic growth, driven by the operational and financial performance of the maritime and shipping and economic cities and free zones clusters.
Gross operating profit growth momentum was even stronger during the quarter with an increase of 33 per cent YOY to AED1.52 billion (US$410 million), supported by improving profitability, as the gross operating profit margin climbed to 26.4 per cent in Q1 2026 vs. 24.7 per cent during the same period a year earlier.
Total net profit in Q1 2026 soared 41 per cent YOY to AED653 million (US$178 million) as a result of operating leverage, lower finance costs, and stronger contribution from JVs and associates.
Free cash flow was negative AED348 million (US$94.8 million) in Q1 2026 due to timing effects.
"Faced with rapidly evolving regional developments with global macroeconomic and supply chain implications, the AD Ports Group responded decisively in Q1 2026, demonstrating the agility, resilience, and forward-thinking that have underpinned our strong growth over the past two decades," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of the AD Ports Group.
"Our Q1 performance was robust, with group revenue and net profit delivering strong double-digit year-on-year growth of 25 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively. We acted swiftly to mitigate disruption, elevating the ports in Fujairah and Khorfakkan as alternative gateways for the country and the region, launching contingency feeder shipping services, expanding warehousing capacity, and activating integrated land, rail, and air bridges that will sustain our growth into Q2 and beyond."