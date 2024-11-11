AD Ports Group, Pakistani government to collaborate on enhancing maritime transport infrastructure

As per the MOUs, the parties will explore potential collaborations in customs infrastructure and maritime shipping and logistics, which, if pursued, would expand the AD Ports Group’s activities in the country. The focus covers a wide range of basic transport and trade areas, ranging from improving digital customs controls to upgrading the nation’s maritime fleet and marine services.

The AD Ports Group is a major investor in Pakistan, which is a strategic trade gateway to Central Asia and Russia. With UAE partner Kaheel Terminals, the AD Ports Group is developing, operating and managing container, bulk and general cargo operations at the Port of Karachi, Pakistan’s major port, where it has agreed to invest almost US$400 million over 15 years.