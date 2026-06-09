AD Ports Group launches trial operations at Safaga terminal in Egypt

AD Ports Group has launched trial operations at the Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal in Egypt ahead of its full operational launch later this year. The terminal is being delivered under a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2023 with the Red Sea Ports Authority.

Spanning approximately 810,000 square metres, the terminal features a 1,000-metre quay wall designed to handle up to 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

The Egyptian transport ministry expects the development to attract investments across industrial, logistics, warehousing, processing, and assembly sectors.