AD Ports Group launches trial operations at Safaga terminal in Egypt

AD Ports Group has launched trial operations at the Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal in Egypt ahead of its full operational launch later this year. The terminal is being delivered under a 30-year concession agreement signed in 2023 with the Red Sea Ports Authority.
Spanning approximately 810,000 square metres, the terminal features a 1,000-metre quay wall designed to handle up to 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).
The Egyptian transport ministry expects the development to attract investments across industrial, logistics, warehousing, processing, and assembly sectors.
To support these operations, the international ports operating arm of the group, Noatum Ports, confirmed in April 2026 the delivery of three ship-to-shore cranes and six rubber-tyred gantry cranes.
In addition, the group recently announced the commencement of cruise services at its terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga, alongside ferry services connecting Safaga and NEOM. A 20-square-kilometre industrial and logistics park, KEZAD East Port Said, is also being developed with Egyptian partners at the Mediterranean gateway of the Suez Canal.
In November 2025, AD Ports Group invested EGP13.2 billion ($279 million) to acquire a 19.3 per cent stake in the Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company. Following this initial investment, the group moved to acquire a majority stake in the container terminal operator.