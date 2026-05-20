AD Ports Group launches cruise and ferry terminal services in Egypt

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has commenced cruise services at its three terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga in Egypt, in addition to facilitating ferry services connecting the ports of Safaga and Neom to support transport of Hajj workers between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In 2024, AD Ports Group entered into a 15-year concession agreement with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority to manage, develop, and operate the three cruise terminals and associated ferry operations on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Sharm El Sheikh Cruise Port recently welcomed the arrival of Aroya, which the AD Ports Group said is the largest "mega cruise ship" ever to dock directly in the coastal city.