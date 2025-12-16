Ports & Terminals

AD Ports Group, Kuwait Ports Authority ink MOU on container terminal operations

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi (left), CEO of the AD Ports Group, and Sheikh Khaled Salem Al Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Ports Authority, at the MOU signing in Kuwait City, December 15, 2025
UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) to explore the development of container operations at Shuaiba Port in Kuwait.

Under the terms of the MOU, the AD Ports Group will prepare the technical, environmental, and financial feasibility studies, in accordance with internationally recognised specifications and standards agreed by both parties, in addition to identifying infrastructure requirements for the project.

In support of this collaboration, the KPA will designate the project site at Shuaiba Port, and collaborate with the AD Ports Group in completing the required studies, as well as facilitate the obtention of all necessary licences and approvals from relevant Kuwaiti authorities.

"We are confident that this collaboration will enhance the port’s capabilities and strengthen its role in supporting maritime trade and transport in the State of Kuwait," said Sheikh Khaled Salem Al Sabah, Director General of the KPA.

