AD Ports Group explores maritime and logistics cooperation in Nigeria

AD Ports Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy of Nigeria on January 19, 2026 to investigate collaboration opportunities regarding ports, logistics, maritime services, and digital trade infrastructure.
The agreement creates a framework to explore investment and development across Nigeria’s ports, economic zones, and digital trade platforms. The partnership follows a comprehensive economic partnership agreement recently signed between the UAE and Nigeria intended to reduce tariffs and remove trade barriers.
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola stated, “By partnering with…AD Ports Group, we aim to explore opportunities that can strengthen port efficiency, logistics connectivity, maritime services, and digital trade infrastructure.”
Non-oil trade between the two nations reached $4.3 billionin 2024, representing a 55.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. According to BMI, the real GDP growth of Nigeria is expected to reach 4.3 per cent in 2026.
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group said that the company looks forward to assessing areas of mutual interest with Nigerian partners.