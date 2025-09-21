AD Ports Group breaks ground on new terminal at Angola's Luanda Port

The AD Ports Group, in partnership with Unicargas and Multiparques, has laid the foundation stone for the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal at the Port of Luanda, marking the commencement of a new port modernisation and expansion project in Angola.

Following an initial investment of US$250 million over the first three years, the AD Ports Group expects the total investment to reach up to US$380 million over the 20-year concession period, which is extendable until 2055.