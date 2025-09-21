AD Ports Group breaks ground on new terminal at Angola's Luanda Port

The AD Ports Group, in partnership with Unicargas and Multiparques, has laid the foundation stone for the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal at the Port of Luanda, marking the commencement of a new port modernisation and expansion project in Angola.
Following an initial investment of US$250 million over the first three years, the AD Ports Group expects the total investment to reach up to US$380 million over the 20-year concession period, which is extendable until 2055.
Construction at the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal will span 18 months and will deliver modern infrastructure and technology. The AD Ports Group said this will position the Port of Luanda as one of the most competitive ports in Central and West Africa.
The AD Ports Group holds an 81 per cent stake in the multi-purpose terminal and a 90 per cent stake in the joint venture Noatum Unicargas Logistics, which is responsible for integrated logistics operations and fleet modernisation, including refrigerated trucks and transport platforms.
The company added that the ongoing modernisation of the Luanda terminal will transform it into a state-of-the-art facility for general cargo, container, and Ro-Ro operations. Spanning 192,000 square metres with a 16-metre draught, it will be the only terminal in the Port of Luanda capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs capacity.
The upgraded terminal will feature three Super Post-Panamax STS cranes and eight hybrid rubber tyred gantry cranes, supported by advanced IT systems to streamline logistics operations. The AD Ports Group expects that upon completion in the first quarter of 2027, the facility's container capacity will increase from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs, while Ro-Ro volumes will exceed 40,000 vehicles.