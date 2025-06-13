AD Ports Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard to collaborate on maritime projects

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group and the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) based in Bahrain have entered into head of terms agreements for the provision of marine services in Bahrain and to collaborate on maritime and ports projects.

The AD Ports Group said these new agreements follow the successful establishment of ASRY Marine, a joint venture between ASRY and Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s maritime and shipping cluster.