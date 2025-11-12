AD Ports Group and Eurasian Economic Commission to explore logistics cooperation

AD Ports Group has signed a collaboration plan with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to explore cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and the digitalisation of logistics in the EEU region.

The plan covers exploring the acceleration of cooperation and knowledge transfer, including the possibility of establishing new logistics hubs. It also includes standardising electronic document management, integrating advanced digital systems, aligning regulatory regimes, and attracting investment for new infrastructure.