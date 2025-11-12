AD Ports Group and Eurasian Economic Commission to explore logistics cooperation

AD Ports Group has signed a collaboration plan with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to explore cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and the digitalisation of logistics in the EEU region.
The plan covers exploring the acceleration of cooperation and knowledge transfer, including the possibility of establishing new logistics hubs. It also includes standardising electronic document management, integrating advanced digital systems, aligning regulatory regimes, and attracting investment for new infrastructure.
AD Ports said it will also analyse opportunities to invest in and establish logistic hubs and seaport terminals within EEC member states.
HE Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure at the EEC, stated that deepening cooperation with a partner like AD Ports Group, "represents an important step for the further development of international transport and logistics ties," for the EEU and will serve as a, "dynamic catalyst for the growth of the union's relationship with the UAE."
Bilateral trade between the UAE and EEU countries reached nearly $30 billion in 2024, a 27 per cent increase from 2023.
AD Ports noted that it is already an investor in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, developing hubs along the “middle corridor” and partnering with entities such as Kazmortransflot and Kazakhstan Railways.