AD Ports Group and CMA CGM to expand Khalifa Port terminal for $115m

AD Ports Group and CMA CGM Group have signed an agreement to expand their joint container terminal at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. The expansion project is estimated to cost AED420 million ($115 million) and is scheduled for completion in early 2028.

The project will increase the terminal’s annual capacity by 50 per cent, rising from 1.8 million to 2.7 million TEU. This development is expected to bring Khalifa Port’s total container handling capacity to 10.5 million TEU annually.