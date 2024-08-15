AD Ports Group acquires majority stake in Georgia's Tbilisi Dry Port

The rail-linked and custom bonded intermodal logistics hub in Georgia's capital city is scheduled to become operational in October of this year. The acquisition strengthens the AD Ports Group’s role in connecting Asia and Europe, via the Middle Trade Corridor, linking manufacturing centres in Western Asia to the consumer markets of Eastern Europe.

The new hub is strategically positioned between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, at the heart of the Middle Corridor, and integrates multiple facilities including a container freight station, warehouses, and a car storage park. Serving as a crucial point of entry, exit, and regional transit, it accommodates manufacturers, shippers, and consignees moving containers, vehicles and various goods for distribution and storage.