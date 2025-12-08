AD Ports and Louis Dreyfus units to develop new Karachi Port bulk facility

Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose (KGTML), part of AD Ports Group's Noatum Ports, and Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan (LDC) have signed a long-term commercial agreement to develop and operate a food-grade clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port.

Under the agreement, KGTML will invest in the design and construction of the clean bulk facility, including a handling and conveyor system.