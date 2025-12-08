AD Ports and Louis Dreyfus units to develop new Karachi Port bulk facility

Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose (KGTML), part of AD Ports Group's Noatum Ports, and Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan (LDC) have signed a long-term commercial agreement to develop and operate a food-grade clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port.
Under the agreement, KGTML will invest in the design and construction of the clean bulk facility, including a handling and conveyor system.
This investment is in addition to the $75 million previously committed by AD Ports Group during phase one of the KGTML project. LDC has committed to providing inbound volume of agricultural commodities and will leverage the new infrastructure to grow its presence in Pakistan.
According to AD Ports Group, the new facility is intended to enhance efficiency, reduce handling times, and improve the resilience of the country’s agricultural logistics network, aligning with international food safety standards.
Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports, said, “This development will significantly upgrade the country’s logistics infrastructure, creating new opportunities for growth.”
AD Ports Group also manages the Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL) container terminal at Karachi Port.