AD Ports and Borouge study new export hub on UAE east coast

AD Ports Group and petrochemical company Borouge have signed an agreement to explore establishing an alternative international export hub on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates.
The initiative is intended to secure export continuity and improve operational flexibility, according to the companies.
In a joint statement, the companies said the proposed development will utilise the marine connectivity of Fujairah Terminals and eastern port facilities, while assessing dedicated polyolefins infrastructure.
To support stable export flows, both entities aim to engage with shipping lines to establish new routes and reduce reliance on constrained maritime passages, alluding to the volatile situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, stated that the collaboration will leverage integrated port and logistics capabilities to support industrial exports.
Borouge Chief Executive Officer Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi added that the partnership represents a significant step forward for the company's logistics capabilities.