AD Ports and AZCON to explore Azerbaijan maritime investment prospects

AD Ports Group and AZCON Holding signed a memorandum of understanding on April 29 to investigate investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure. This agreement covers maritime, shipping, and digital trade solutions within the country.

AD Ports Group Regional CEO Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi noted that the agreement intends to strengthen trade links between Central Asia and Europe.

He added that the group aims to utilise its capabilities in ports and logistics to, "enable more efficient, connected, and commercially attractive trade routes".