AD Ports and AZCON to explore Azerbaijan maritime investment prospects

AD Ports Group and AZCON Holding signed a memorandum of understanding on April 29 to investigate investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics infrastructure. This agreement covers maritime, shipping, and digital trade solutions within the country.
AD Ports Group Regional CEO Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi noted that the agreement intends to strengthen trade links between Central Asia and Europe.
He added that the group aims to utilise its capabilities in ports and logistics to, "enable more efficient, connected, and commercially attractive trade routes".
AZCON Holding stated that cooperation in port development and multimodal connectivity could aid the competitiveness of the national economy.
Executive Director Vugar Mirzazada suggested that the transport ecosystem in Azerbaijan could be strengthened through "shipbuilding, logistics, digital integration and multimodal connectivity."
This bilateral cooperation follows the implementation of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two nations on April 15. The pact is expected to accelerate trade flows and reduce tariffs on most goods and services, officials stated.
AD Ports noted that non-oil trade between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan grew by 31.4 per cent over the past two years, exceeding $2.2 billion in 2025.