€40m cruise terminal opens doors in Las Palmas, dubbed as largest in Europe

Global Ports Holding and its partner SEPCAN have inaugurated the largest cruise terminal in Europe in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The building was constructed by Satocán as part of a €40 million ($43 million) investment plan to modernise terminals in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

The facility covers 14,000 square metres across two levels and includes three boarding bridges supplied by Talleres Milan. Global Ports Holding reported the site has the operational capacity to accommodate up to four cruise ships simultaneously.

Since the group began operations in 2022, it noted that cruise traffic across the three regional ports has risen from 1.4 million to more than two million passengers by 2025.