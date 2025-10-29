$131m project for new Port of Mobile berth to proceed

The Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals Mobile have announced an agreement to proceed with the construction of a new 1,300-foot (400-metre) container berth at the Port of Mobile.
The $131 million project is described as the next major investment in the growth of the container terminal and is part of a multi-phase expansion effort.
The project will be funded by federal appropriations to the Port Authority and supported by private investments from APM Terminals. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 24 months after groundbreaking.
Once finished, the new berth will increase the terminal's capacity by 50 per cent, enabling it to handle three "ultra-large" container vessels simultaneously and bringing the annual berth capacity to 1.4 million TEU, supported by seven ship-to-shore cranes.
APM noted that this latest phase follows the recent completion of a $366 million project that deepened Mobile Harbour to 50 feet (15 metres), making it the deepest container port on the US Gulf Coast.
It also complements over $200 million in investments currently underway, including a 33-acre (13-hectare) container yard expansion and rail capacity upgrades.
Alongside the berth construction, APM Terminals and the port authority have agreed to a 20-year extension of APM Terminals’ concession to operate the terminal, now running through 2058 with options, along with increased lease payments to underwrite the port authority's investment.