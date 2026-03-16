Persian Gulf importers race to reroute as Hormuz closure jolts supply chains  

Importers across the Persian Gulf are scrambling to secure alternative routes for vital goods - from food to medicines and factory supplies - as the effective closure of the Hormuz Strait blocks ports in an import-dependent region.

The halt to commercial navigation through the critical shipping chokepoint brought on by the war against Iran has disrupted gulf nations' oil exports, roiling global energy markets.

But the closure is also forcing a rapid and costly supply chain rethink to maintain the flow of essential imports, with logistics companies racing to overcome the headaches of changing vessel destinations, moving goods overland, and keeping perishable items from spoiling.

"The price of supplies will go up quite dramatically," said Ronan Boudet, Head of Containers at data analytics firm Kpler. "Trucking from any port to Dubai would probably be (multiple) times the price of the ocean freight."