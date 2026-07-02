Panama returns to Paris MOU White List

Panama has been reinstated on the White List of the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (Paris MOU), according to the organization's recently published annual report.

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) said it welcomed the announcement, noting that the White List is widely regarded as one of the foremost international benchmarks for measuring the performance and quality of maritime administrations.

Inclusion on the Paris MOU White List signifies that a country's flag, or ship registry, complies with the highest international standards of maritime safety and regulatory oversight