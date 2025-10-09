Panama Canal revenue hits $5.7b in FY2025 as traffic surges

The Panama Canal said revenues rose around 14.4 per cent in its fiscal year 2025 to $5.7 billion, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

The canal also reported that vessel transits increased 19.3 per cent year-on-year to 13,404 during the 12-month period, which ended on September 30. Of this total, 3,342 transits were by Neo-Panamax vessels, while 10,062 were Panamax vessel transits.