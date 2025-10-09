Panama Canal revenue hits $5.7b in FY2025 as traffic surges

The Panama Canal said revenues rose around 14.4 per cent in its fiscal year 2025 to $5.7 billion, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.
The canal also reported that vessel transits increased 19.3 per cent year-on-year to 13,404 during the 12-month period, which ended on September 30. Of this total, 3,342 transits were by Neo-Panamax vessels, while 10,062 were Panamax vessel transits.
In terms of tonnage, the canal handled a total of 489.1 million PC/UMS tons, representing a 15.6 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
Container and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segments drove revenue growth, while bulk carrier traffic continued to recover. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes fell short of expectations due to global freight market conditions, the statement said.
Authorities said the results leave the canal in a strong financial position ahead of planned investments starting in 2026 to expand capacity and maintain competitiveness.
