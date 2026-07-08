Panama Canal faces potential draught restrictions by 2027 if rain falls short

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) could reduce the maximum authorised vessel draught for its largest locks to 44 feet by the summer of 2027, depending on rainfall levels, incoming administrator Ilya Espino said at an event on Tuesday.

The canal is not currently considering reducing the number of vessel transits allowed per day, she added.

The authority has said it would lower the maximum draught for vessels transiting its larger neo-Panamax locks as part of water-conservation measures. Shippers were informed that the maximum draught would be reduced from 50 feet to 49.5 feet on July 3, to 49 feet on July 24 and to 48.5 feet on August 15.