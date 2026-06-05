Panama Canal dials down draught limits on Neo-Panamax ships as dry season looms

The Panama Canal will reduce the maximum draught for vessels transiting its larger Neo-Panamax locks to 49.5 feet (15.09 metres) from 50 feet (15.24 metres) starting on July 3, as part of a water-management strategy aimed at safeguarding operations amid the risk of an El Niño weather pattern later this year.

The Panama Canal Authority said on Friday the adjustment, based on current and projected water levels at Gatun Lake in coming weeks, would not affect the number of daily transits and would impact fewer than 1.7 per cent of Neo-Panamax vessels using the waterway.

The half-foot (15-centimetre) reduction means some ships may need to carry slightly less cargo so they sit higher in the water, helping the canal conserve freshwater while maintaining safe passage through the locks. The measure applies only to Neo-Panamax vessels, the largest ships able to use the expanded canal.