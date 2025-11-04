Panama Canal bets on LPG transits to offset world trade slowdown next year

The Panama Canal expects an increase in transits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels and carriers of some agricultural commodities to help it compensate for a reduction in world trade next year, the waterway's chief told Reuters on Monday.

The world's second-busiest interoceanic waterway registered a 14 per cent revenue increase to $5.7 billion in the fiscal year ended in September and saw 19 per cent more transits, with LPG vessels and container ships moving more cargoes through the canal that connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.