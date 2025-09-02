Shipping
Panama begins audit into canal railway contract
Panama's comptroller general on Monday kicked off an audit into the concession contract held by the Panama Canal Railway Company, its latest review into operations around the transoceanic trade passage.
The firm was purchased earlier this year by AP Moller - Maersk's APM Terminals. It operates a rail line alongside the Panama Canal, largely moving cargo between the Atlantic and Pacific.
In July, the comptroller general filed suit to scrap a contract to operate ports near the Panama Canal, held by a local firm controlled by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison. He has publicly complained that the contract did not serve the nation's interests.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Kylie Madry)