A train belonging to the Panama Canal Railway passes two ferries used to carry passengers and cargo across the canal at Gamboa, Panama.
A train belonging to the Panama Canal Railway passes two ferries used to carry passengers and cargo across the canal at Gamboa, Panama.David Stanley
Shipping

Panama begins audit into canal railway contract

Published on

Panama's comptroller general on Monday kicked off an audit into the concession contract held by the Panama Canal Railway Company, its latest review into operations around the transoceanic trade passage.

The firm was purchased earlier this year by AP Moller - Maersk's APM Terminals. It operates a rail line alongside the Panama Canal, largely moving cargo between the Atlantic and Pacific.

In July, the comptroller general filed suit to scrap a contract to operate ports near the Panama Canal, held by a local firm controlled by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison. He has publicly complained that the contract did not serve the nation's interests.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Latin America
Panama
Panama Canal
APM Terminals
Panama Canal Railway Company
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com