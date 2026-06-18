OPINION | The race to bypass Hormuz will transform the Persian Gulf

Middle East oil producers face a reckoning. The Iran war exposed the dangers of relying on a single chokepoint for vital oil and gas exports, leaving Persian Gulf governments with a clear strategic imperative: diversify – at all costs.

An Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz had long been viewed as a “doomsday” event that would never happen. Experts assumed it would require a massive military effort and that Tehran would be reluctant to choke off its own exports.

Those assumptions were proven painfully wrong. Iran imposed a near-airtight blockade using cheap drones, small vessels and mines, while continuing to export its own oil, at least until the US Navy imposed its own blockade on Iranian shipping.