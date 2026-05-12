OPINION | The Iran conflict shifts to a high-stakes battle for control over Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the central battleground of the Iran conflict. The passage of a handful of oil and gas tankers in recent days, apparently with Tehran’s consent, hints at tacit acceptance of its control.

This foreshadows a more dangerous phase in what is fast turning into a Hormuz war.

Tehran’s near-complete closure of the vital trade artery since the joint Israeli-US airstrikes on February 28 and the reciprocal US naval blockade imposed last month have sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Countries, particularly in Asia, have struggled with the sudden loss of more than 13 per cent of global oil supply and roughly a fifth of liquefied natural gas flows.

Thus, many welcomed the news that three very large crude carriers (VLCC), each hauling around two million barrels of Iraqi oil headed for Asia, slipped through last week with their tracking systems switched off, according to Kpler shipping data, with some indications the transits were coordinated with Tehran.