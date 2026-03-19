OPINION | Shipping strikes, oil price spikes and a deadly new gulf crisis

As Somali pirates hijacking giant cargo vessels and tankers from tiny motorised skiffs wreaked havoc across the region from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, a tiny group of UK military reservists in a bungalow in the gardens of the British diplomatic mission in Dubai found themselves fielding daily calls from panicked merchant ships.

The group – almost all Royal Navy part-time reservists who have volunteered for a six-month or longer spell – made up a team known simply as UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Dubai.

When I visited them in spring 2013, their number included a school janitor from Glasgow and a handful of others, manning a hotline and operations room that any shipping firm or vessel could call in an emergency to report a real or suspected pirate or militant attack.

That team still exists today – still with much of its operations based somewhere in Dubai, albeit now also with a telephone number based in the southern British city of Portsmouth that has been home to the Royal Navy for several centuries.

Recent events in the Middle East have ramped up their importance once again, putting them at the heart of the face-off between the United States, Israel and Iran.

With Iranian drones, missiles and mines now blocking transit of almost every ship carrying oil, gas or other essential goods through the Hormuz Strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula, the daily updates from UKMTO – and even more the incidents they cover – are now helping shape global shipping flows as well as prices across international markets.