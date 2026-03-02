OPINION | Investors brace for bigger backlash from Middle East war

From being just a fringe risk, conflict in the Middle East has become a top worry for investors unsettled by the prospect of a power struggle in Iran and a protracted regional war, with ramifications for everything from global trade to inflation.

US-Israel strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, sowing chaos as Iran struck back at Persian Gulf cities, airlines halted flights and tankers carrying oil and other products suspended transit through the key Strait of Hormuz.

The first risk for markets is the uncertainty over what happens next in Iran, given the complexities of the Islamic Republic's ruling system, the ideological nature of its support base, and the power of its Revolutionary Guards.

That then complicates the outlook for oil prices which have been rising for weeks, but are now hostage to what oil-producing countries do and how passage of tankers through the Middle East is affected, with big implications for inflation worldwide and even the safety of bonds hitherto deemed havens.