OPINION | Hormuz closure extends well beyond oil to threaten Chinese EVs

Buyers of electric vehicles and consumers of a diet cola in India may seem to be two groups with little in common, but they are both at risk from the fallout from the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The longer the narrow waterway remains closed to most vessels the more pronounced second- and third-round effects will become on the world economy, which is already having to deal with higher prices for refined fuels such as diesel and gasoline and the related inflation this brings.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are widely considered to be one of the big winners from the current conflict between the United States and Iran, as they allow users to move away from reliance on fossil fuels.