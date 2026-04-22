OPINION | Australia's sea lanes are suffering a slow squeeze

Australia is responding to a vulnerability it rarely states plainly: the country’s economic security depends on maritime access, and that access is fragile.

Not at the coastline. Far beyond it.

Instability in the Middle East has again disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Insurance costs are rising. Tanker routes are under pressure. And Australia – heavily dependent on imported fuel – is looking to hedge.

This need was clearly illustrated by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, and Malaysia in the past fortnight as a bid to secure energy supplies.