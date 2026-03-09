O&G industry urges EU to pause methane emissions law

Oil and gas companies urged the European Union on Monday to pause its methane emissions law, warning it could disrupt Europe's fuel imports when tougher provisions kick in next year.

The call from industry comes after the US Government demanded the EU exempt US oil and gas from the rules. Brussels has since offered companies more flexible compliance options but declined to roll back the policy, a central pillar of its climate strategy.

An industry-backed study by Wood Mackenzie, published on Monday, said up to 43 per cent of EU gas imports and 87 per cent of EU crude oil imports could struggle to meet the EU rules from 2027, exposing importers to heavy fines and risking supply gaps if producers are deterred from shipping fuel to Europe.