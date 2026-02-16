OBITUARY | David Dearsley, former Deputy Secretary General of the International Shipping Federation

David Dearsley, who served as Deputy Secretary General of the International Shipping Federation (ISF) prior to its merger with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), has passed away at the age of 79, ICS said on Friday, February 13.

Having started his career at sea, Dearsley was one of those who crafted the ILO Maritime Labour Convention, 2006.

He was also involved in the negotiations at IMO that led to the radical rewrite of the STCW Convention, which ISF had persuaded IMO to undertake in the early 1990s.