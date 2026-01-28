Norwegian Government proposes changes to seafarer subsidy scheme

Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries submitted proposals for a consultation regarding amendments to the subsidy scheme for the employment of seafarers. The ministry stated that the proposal allows shipping companies to apply for subsidies for seafarers working on ships registered in other EU or EEA countries.

This expands the current scope of the scheme, which is presently limited to vessels registered in the Norwegian Ordinary Ship Register and the Norwegian International Ship Register.

The ministry said the amendment is intended to bring the scheme into line with the updated practice of the state aid guidelines for maritime transport. It added that the EU has established a practice in recent years that maritime employment support should be open to ships registered throughout the entire EEA area.