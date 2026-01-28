Norwegian Government proposes changes to seafarer subsidy scheme

Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries submitted proposals for a consultation regarding amendments to the subsidy scheme for the employment of seafarers. The ministry stated that the proposal allows shipping companies to apply for subsidies for seafarers working on ships registered in other EU or EEA countries.
This expands the current scope of the scheme, which is presently limited to vessels registered in the Norwegian Ordinary Ship Register and the Norwegian International Ship Register.
The ministry said the amendment is intended to bring the scheme into line with the updated practice of the state aid guidelines for maritime transport. It added that the EU has established a practice in recent years that maritime employment support should be open to ships registered throughout the entire EEA area.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss said, “The subsidy scheme for the employment of seafarers is an important instrument in shipping policy and has contributed to Norway being among the countries in Europe with the most seafarers.”
She stated that by opening the scheme to seafarers on more EEA-registered ships, the government is bringing the regulations into line with current EEA guidelines.
Næss added that it is, "crucial that the scheme continues to have a clear Norwegian anchoring and contributes to securing maritime expertise and employment in Norway."
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries stated that new regulations are scheduled to enter into force on September 1, 2026. It noted that the scheme is expected to be notified to the EFTA Surveillance Authority for a new 10-year period. At this time, the scheme covers approximately 14,100 seafarers and 650 ships under the Norwegian flag.
The ministry has set the a March 9 deadline for the consultation period.