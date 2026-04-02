Norway presents amendments to seafarer subsidy scheme

The Norwegian Government has proposed legislative amendments to the act on subsidies for the employment of workers at sea to ensure the scheme meets EFTA Surveillance Authority requirements for a new period starting in 2027.

Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated the subsidy scheme is important for ensuring framework conditions for Norwegian seafarers and maritime expertise.

To align with European Economic Area state aid rules, the adjustments allow seafarers on ships registered in other EU or EEA countries to be covered by the scheme. These workers must pay taxes and social security contributions to Norway to qualify, a move the government noted follows similar adjustments made by several other European nations.