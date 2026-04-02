Norway presents amendments to seafarer subsidy scheme

The Norwegian Government has proposed legislative amendments to the act on subsidies for the employment of workers at sea to ensure the scheme meets EFTA Surveillance Authority requirements for a new period starting in 2027.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated the subsidy scheme is important for ensuring framework conditions for Norwegian seafarers and maritime expertise.
To align with European Economic Area state aid rules, the adjustments allow seafarers on ships registered in other EU or EEA countries to be covered by the scheme. These workers must pay taxes and social security contributions to Norway to qualify, a move the government noted follows similar adjustments made by several other European nations.
Following consultations with industry bodies, the bill was made register-neutral and incorporates considerations for shipping preparedness. The government is currently in dialogue with the industry and has established a working group to assess the consequences of these changes and contribute to the regulatory work.
The working group's mandate includes quantifying the impact on the Norwegian fleet and the employment of seafarers.
It will also propose further regulatory adjustments intended to discourage vessels from reflagging from the Norwegian Ordinary Ship Register or the Norwegian International Ship Register to other EU or EEA flags.
Representatives from various organisations have been invited to participate, including the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and the Norwegian Seamen's Union.
The Ministry of Fisheries and the Oceans stated it aims to maintain requirements that ensure the scheme has a clear Norwegian anchoring while safeguarding local maritime expertise.
The detailed design of the revised scheme will be determined through future regulations following the working group's input. This group will specifically examine how regulatory changes affect employment and the competitive standing of vessels registered within the country.