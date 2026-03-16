New strategy targets resilience in Nordic shipping and transport during crisis

Nordic transport ministers have approved a collective strategy aimed at maintaining cross-border transport functionality during crises or armed conflict. This agreement followed a meeting on March 11 in Rovaniemi, Finland, where officials acknowledged the region's status as a unified NATO territory.

The joint Nordic strategy for transport system preparedness seeks to enhance civil and military mobility by addressing specific infrastructure bottlenecks and regulatory hurdles. According to a statement, the framework prioritises regional resilience through improved coordination of equipment, services, and border crossing efficiency.

The Nordic transport preparedness cooperation platform developed the strategy to facilitate the movement of supplies, exports, and military assets. This initiative incorporates existing standards from NATO and the European Union to establish common corridors and identify logistical challenges.