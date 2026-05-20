New ship recycling joint venture established in Bahrain

Bahrain's Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) and Indian ship recycling company the Priya Blue Group have formally launched a new joint venture following the arrival of the first vessel for recycling in Bahrain.
As part of this structure, Best Oasis will be supporting the JV in sourcing tonnage and managing the commercial acquisition of vessels brought to the JV's facilities in Bahrain.
ASRY said the JV will provide an integrated recycling solution covering vessel sourcing, recycling operations, safety and environmental management, compliance documentation, hazardous waste management, dry dock and slipway access, heavy lifting infrastructure, and regulatory support within Bahrain.
ASRY added that, besides recycling conventional vessels, the JV will be particularly well positioned to support the recycling of complex offshore assets including floating production storage and offloading units, rigs, and offshore structures.
The yard holds the licenses required to recycle vessels containing hazardous materials originating from production fluids. This includes the handling, storage, treatment, export and disposal of naturally occurring radioactive material waste, which ASRY said represents a key challenge in the recycling of offshore assets and production facilities.
Recycling operations can be performed using dry dock, slipway and alongside methodologies, with capability to recycle vessels up to ultra large crude carrier size as well as receive rigs and offshore structures directly onto the berth. The facility will incorporate ship recycling, environmental protection and hazardous waste management systems.
The JV will operate in alignment with the principles of the Hong Kong Convention and EU SRR, which supports the development of Bahrain as a regional hub for compliant ship and offshore recycling.