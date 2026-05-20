New ship recycling joint venture established in Bahrain

Bahrain's Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) and Indian ship recycling company the Priya Blue Group have formally launched a new joint venture following the arrival of the first vessel for recycling in Bahrain.

As part of this structure, Best Oasis will be supporting the JV in sourcing tonnage and managing the commercial acquisition of vessels brought to the JV's facilities in Bahrain.

ASRY said the JV will provide an integrated recycling solution covering vessel sourcing, recycling operations, safety and environmental management, compliance documentation, hazardous waste management, dry dock and slipway access, heavy lifting infrastructure, and regulatory support within Bahrain.

ASRY added that, besides recycling conventional vessels, the JV will be particularly well positioned to support the recycling of complex offshore assets including floating production storage and offloading units, rigs, and offshore structures.