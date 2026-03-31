New initiative to convert used ships into floating data centres

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Hitachi, and Hitachi Systems have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development, operation, and commercialisation of a floating data centre (FDC) converted from a second-hand vessel.
Based on this MOU, the companies will conduct demand verification, review basic specifications and operational procedures, and carry out feasibility studies for commercialisation of an FDC, with a view to commencing operations in 2027 or later.
The project will focus primarily on Japan, where the Hitachi Group already has operational experience in land-based data centres, as well as Malaysia and the United States, where there are proven track records in providing services related to land-based data centres.
MOL will be responsible for planning and promoting vessel conversions; leading discussions with port authorities and other stakeholders; defining maritime operational requirements such as mooring and maintenance; and examining financing structures.
Hitachi and Hitachi Systems will meanwhile be responsible for technical studies on data centre design, installation, and operation; defining IT infrastructure requirements such as networking and security; utilising local expertise; and collaborating on customer requirement clarification and customer acquisition.
MOL said conversion work for an FDC will take approximately one year, potentially shortening the development period by up to three years compared with conventional land-based data centre development.