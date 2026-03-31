New initiative to convert used ships into floating data centres

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), Hitachi, and Hitachi Systems have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development, operation, and commercialisation of a floating data centre (FDC) converted from a second-hand vessel.

Based on this MOU, the companies will conduct demand verification, review basic specifications and operational procedures, and carry out feasibility studies for commercialisation of an FDC, with a view to commencing operations in 2027 or later.

The project will focus primarily on Japan, where the Hitachi Group already has operational experience in land-based data centres, as well as Malaysia and the United States, where there are proven track records in providing services related to land-based data centres.