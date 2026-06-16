Mitsui OSK Lines chief says shipping will still avoid Hormuz for weeks

Shipowners will not resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks until they are confident that the US-Iran deal is "material", the chief executive of Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines told the Financial Times in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Iran war that began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes largely stopped shipping through the transit route for around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply, along with products such as aluminium and urea.

Mitsui OSK, one of Japan’s big three shipping firms has a fleet of more than 900 vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers and ferries.