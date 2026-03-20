Mexican activists load boats with aid for energy‑strapped Cuba

Volunteers in Mexico loaded a fleet of modest boats bound for Cuba with rice, baby wipes and other supplies in an effort to help the island as it grapples with the fallout of a US squeeze on oil imports that has led to power outages and a worsening economic crisis.

At a port in the southeast Mexican state of Yucatan, less than 800 kilometres (497 miles) across the Gulf of Mexico from Havana, several dozen people hoisted boxes out of cars and trucks alongside a hand-painted banner declaring: "Let Cuba Live".

"At the beginning we felt like we were going against the tide, trying to get enough aid," said Marisela Vega, one of the volunteers. "And suddenly it overflowed...when everyone started finding out, little by little they responded more and more."